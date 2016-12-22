New rock climbing gym coming to Scott’s Addition in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A second rock climbing gym is coming to Richmond. Peak Experiences, which runs the existing gym, located at 11421 Polo Circle in Midlothian, has just formalized plans to work with Sports Center of Richmond to bring climbing north of the river into the city.

This is part of a $2.5 million expansion by the Sports Center of Richmond which offers facilities for a variety of sports.

8News spoke with Sports Center of Richmond owner Mark Grossman about the expansion and the fallout since a snowstorm caused the business’s inflatable dome to collapse earlier this year.

“Replacing the dome will be just under a 50,000 square foot building that will house two and a half fields that can be used for soccer, lacrosse, flag football, any field sport,” Grossman said.

In addition to the other sports, the facility will also house a 15,000 square foot section where climbing walls will be erected.

8News spoke with Jay Smith, the Peak Experiences General Manager and Co-Owner about the new facility.

“We expect to have walls that are called bouldering walls. They will be about 12 to 16 feet tall up to really as high as we can go,” Smith said.

Smith said the facility will accommodate younger and less experienced climbers, as well as some of the top climbers around.

“We will accommodate every skill level, from somebody just starting for the first time to someone who this is their sport and this is what they are training for,” Smith said.

Ultimately, the two organizations expressed their belief that they will both benefit from the shared resources and location.

“We really want to work together. It is going to be one of the few places in the country that features both sports facility and climbing walls. We are really excited,” Grossman said.

The new facility will be located at 1385 Overbrook Road in Scott’s Addition and is expected to open late spring to early summer.

In an email to gym members, Peak described the renovations as also including “an updated cafe and bar, locker rooms and common areas” that “will allow Peak to dedicate the vast majority of its space to climbing terrain, training, yoga and fitness.”

In addition to their expansion into Scott’s Addition, Peak Experiences also announced via email that it plans to expand into a lot adjacent to their current facility in Midlothian. The email said that the business will be building a “10,000 square foot building that will feature only bouldering, fitness and training.” This, in turn, will allow Peak to rearrange their existing facility to add on to their existing climbing wall area.

Peak did not give a timetable for when these changes would begin.

