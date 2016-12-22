New rock climbing gym coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond will soon see its second largest rock climbing gym open in Midlothian. Peak Experiences is opening a second gym inside the Sports Center of Richmond.

“We expect to have walls that are called bordering walls. They will be about 12 to 16 feet tall up to really as high as we can go, ” Peak Experiences General Manager and Co-Owner, Jay Smith, told 8News.

Sports Center of Richmond owner Mark Grossman added, “we really want to work together. It is going to be one of the few places in the country that features both sports facility and climbing walls. We are really excited.”

The facility will accommodate young climbers as well as professional climbers.

“We will accommodate every skill level, from somebody just starting for the first time to someone who this is there sport and this is what they are training for,” said Jay Smith.

The new rock climbing gym, located at 11421 Polo Circle, is expected to open late spring to early summer.

The Sports Center of Richmond is also completing a $2.5M expansion.

“Replacing the dome will be just under a 50,000 square foot building that will house two and a half fields that can be used for soccer, lacrosse, flag football, any field sport,” Grossman said.

The Sports Center of Richmond will complete their renovation in March 2017.

