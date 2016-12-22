Local author gives away hundreds of books to kids in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Hillside Court resident gave away hundreds of books to kids in the community recently.

Author Makeba Robinson got a chance to read from her own book – “Lula Mae Kid Detective” – to the kids.

She told 8News that growing up, books were a big part of her childhood.

“I always had books. That was one thing we had in our house, was plenty of books, so I wanted to make sure we give everybody the chance,” Robinson said. “We don’t want to see any household without books and any kids to grow up without books.”

Robinson donated books all across the state this holiday season.

