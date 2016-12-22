House fire leaves family displaced in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Days before Christmas, a Henrico County family has been displaced after a fire at their home in the county’s north side Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Windomere Avenue. Smoke could be seen coming from the home when crews arrived. They later found fire in the first floor walls that was extending to the second floor.

Firefighters were able to quickly open the walls and extinguish the flames, although Henrico Fire Captain Taylor Goodman said there was enough damage that the family will be displaced for an undetermined amount of time. The Red Cross will be assisting them.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office.

Henrico Fire wants to remind everyone to stay safe this holiday season:

Unplug Christmas lights at night and when you’re not home.

Keep Christmas trees watered.

Never leave cooking unattended. Several kitchen fires have occurred in Henrico County recently, and we want to ensure that all citizens are cooking safely.

