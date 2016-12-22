Henrico Police Department employees sponsor family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police and communications officers came together to sponsor a family through the Henrico Christmas Mother.

The group gave a family a tour of the Public Safety Building, then gave the three kids a brand new bike and helmet. The officers then gave the kids bike riding lessons.

For more information, check the event’s website: https://www.facebook.com/HenricoCountyPolice/.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.