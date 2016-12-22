Henrico officers gift kids with 50 brand new bikes for Christmas

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Santa enlisted some special helpers to spread Christmas cheer across Henrico County. Police officers spent Thursday surprising kids with brand new bicycles.

The children were selected by their schools and social services for a little extra holiday help.

One of the recipients, 9-year-old Shayionna Roberts and her three little brothers all scored their own wheels.

“It’s wonderful,” their mother, Shay Roberts, told 8News. “It’s great because they had wanted a bike. I’m thankful.”

Most of the kids had never ridden a bike, much less owned one.

Nearly 50 children saw their holiday wishes come true, including 7-year-old Akaija Rose. The little girl was just as excited to see her brothers get bikes.

“They’re happy too,” she said. “They always wanted a bike.”

Rose’s mother, Quinicia Spence, added, “they can have their bikes, they can learn how to ride, so that can be something for us to do outside.”

All of the bicycles were donated to the Henrico Police Athletic League.

The officers say they experienced as much joy as the children.

“Normally the majority of us, we’re off these two weeks and we came in to work specifically for this, to be able to do this for our holidays as well,” Officer Michelle Sheehan said. “Just to be able to see the joy and the admiration these kids have on their faces, it’s just making my holiday.”

