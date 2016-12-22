Henrico County Police investigating after man stabbed to death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police say they are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in the county’s east end.

The homicide investigation began after police received a call around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. They responded to a scene in the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Police said the man was taken to the VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, police have made an arrest in the case. They told 8News that there are no other suspects at large at this time.

Police have not yet provided a possible motive for the crime, nor suspect or victim information.

