Flying Squirrels announce Kyle Haines as new manager

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced Kyle Haines as their seventh manager in club history, pending final approval from the San Francisco Giants.

Haines has been manager the past two seasons for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes out west in Oregon, part of the short-season Single-A Northwest League. He will be the youngest manager in Squirrels history at 34 years old.

“I’m excited to get things started,” new Squirrels manager Kyle Haines said. “Being in Richmond with the great environment Parney and everyone has created over the years is a great opportunity.”

Haines spoke about the importance of the minor league.

“Of course, Double-A is one of the most important levels in a player’s development,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to help build the next wave of Giants homegrown champions.”

Haines was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 31st round of the 2004 MLB Draft as a shortstop. In 2008, he was an Eastern League All-Star for Double-A Connecticut Defenders, two years before the ball club moved to Richmond.

In his previous job as manager of the Volcanoes, he led the team to records of 39-27 and 34-42.

