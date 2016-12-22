Chesterfield County Police need help identifying burglary suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for help finding a suspect in a recent burglary.

The break-in occurred in the 2600 block of Twain Lane in the county. Police began their investigation into the crime after receiving a call from the resident who said that their windows had been pried open and that $4,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, sneakers and electronic equipment had been stolen.

There are no suspects or leads at this time. The public is being asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 to anonymously report information about this case.

