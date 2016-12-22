Amazon Prime Now ready for Christmas procrastinators

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts, workers at Richmond’s Amazon Prime Now say they are ready to bail you out.

“There is hope, yeah, especially in Richmond where we’ve been going for a year now with Prime Now,” Justin O’Kelly, with Amazon Prime Now said. “You can order until Christmas Eve for one hour delivery for $7.99 or for free, two hours up to $9.45.”

It appears Richmond is known for year-round last minute shopping.

“People use this a lot here in Richmond, we’re actually the third city out of the 30 in the country that have Prime Now in terms of the quantity of one-hour orders processed each week,” O’Kelly said. “Yeah I don’t really know why. Midlothian, Glen Allen and the Fan, you people love to leave things to the last minute. We love to help you get whatever you can off the shelves.”

Whatever you can imagine, the facility just might have it stocked in its Richmond warehouse, regardless of the time of the year.

“So, out of the holiday season, we find Haribo Gummy Bears, Ben and Jerry Ice Cream, bananas, and eggs are what people in Richmond love to get at the last minute in the holiday season … things change from the beginning of the month to the end,” O’Kelly said. “In the beginning of the month, people are looking for games they love … the kind of bonding experiences when they’re planning for Christmas Day. By the time we get to Christmas Eve, they’re just heads-down focused on party supplies and devices.”

