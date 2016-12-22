2 Siberian lynx stolen from private zoo in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Two juvenile big cats have been stolen from a private zoo in Winchester.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says two Siberian lynx were taken from their secured kennel at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park.

The owner of the zoo reported that the animals were taken sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon.

The lynx are 10 months old and worth about $4,000 each.

