2 injured after car flips into river in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured after their vehicle ran off of the road and into a river in Hanover County this morning. The incident occurred during a three-vehicle accident along I-95 north just south of Doswell.

Everyone made it out of this crash this AM from I-95 with only minor injuries. Please slow down and minimize distractions as you travel. pic.twitter.com/6mZbkHw3NH — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) December 22, 2016

The incident occurred when a 2011 Toyota Corolla rear-ended a 2009 Ford which in turn caused that vehicle to spin and strike a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Hyundai then overturned and flipped over the barrier wall, causing the car to fall off the bridge 50 feet into a body of water.

Shortly thereafter, another vehicle which witnessed the crash pulled over and two men – Nathan Hypes of Prince George County and David Connelly of Providence Forge – went into the water to rescue the two occupants.

As a result, the two occupants, a couple from North Carolina who were both in their 60s, made it out with non-life-threatening injuries.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the two occupants waiting on the the river bank before transporting them by ambulance to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries.

James Riddick, Jr., the driver of the Toyota which started the accident, was charged with reckless driving for his part in the accident.

Hanover Fire & EMS who responded to the scene wanted to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention. Whenever drivers see an emergency or police vehicle on the side of the interstate, it is Virginia law that drivers must move over to give them space.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

