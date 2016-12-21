Virginia woman who struggled with fertility delivers quintuplets

PHOENIX (AP/WRIC) – A Virginia woman who gave birth to quintuplets at a Phoenix hospital says her earlier fertility struggles left her wary about whether she would successfully deliver her children.

Margaret Baudinet turned to fertility treatments after suffering miscarriages.

She had to keep her excitement in check for several months, for fear that things would go wrong.

Her worries subsided once the pregnancy appeared viable and lessened even more when she gave birth on Dec. 4 to five healthy babies.

Baudinet and her husband, Michael, temporarily moved to Phoenix to be closer to a specialist in multiple-birth pregnancies.

After graduating from UVA and getting married in Charlottesville in 2011, the couple moved to Boston where Mi. Baudinet completed his law degree at Harvard University. They then moved back to Virginia and settled down in Richmond.

The couple’s four girls and one boy remain in an intensive care unit but have been taken off ventilators, can now breathe on their own and are being bottle-fed.

Ma. Baudinet has been chronicling her journey in her blog, fittingly titled, ‘A Bundle of Baudinets,’ which you can find here.

