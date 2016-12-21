VCU to induct six into Athletics Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU will induct six former Rams into the Athletics Hall of Fame as a part of the 2017 Class on February 11th, 2017, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Class of 2017 inductees are Eric Maynor (’09, men’s basketball), Boris Kodjoe (’96, men’s tennis), Matthew Delicate (’04, men’s soccer), Jen Parsons (’06, women’s soccer), Kristine Austgulen (’03, women’s basketball) and Martina Nedelkova (’02, women’s tennis).

The Class of 2017 will be inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a lucheon, and will be honored during VCU’s men’s basketball game against Davidson later in the evening at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Maynor is best known for his dominance on the men’s basketball team from 2005-2009. He is the program leader in career points (1,953) and assists (674) along with winning two consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year awards in 2008 and 2009. Maynor was the first VCU Ram in program history to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft back in 2009, picked 20th overall by the Utah Jazz. He spent five seasons in the NBA and still plays professionally in Italy for Pallacanestro Varese.

Delicate is the Richmond Kickers’ all-time goal scorer in the club’s history and is still on their active roster. As a VCU Ram, he had 39 points in 2003, the third best single-season points output in program history. Delicate also led the VCU men’s soccer team to a second round victory over Virginia Tech in that year’s NCAA Tournament, while claiming CAA championships in 2002 and 2003. He earned CAA Player of the Year in 2003. Recently, Delicate overcame a bout with kidney cancer and returned to the pitch at City Stadium to continue his career with the Kickers in the summer of 2016.

The name Boris Kodjoe may sound familiar if you’re a fan of TV shows “Code Black” or “The Last Man on Earth.” He was a star for the men’s tennis team during his time at VCU before gaining celebrity status. Kodjoe is 11th all-time with 75 singles wins and third best in program history with 66 doubles wins. He was the first Ram to win the ITA Region II Indoor Singles Championship his senior season in 1996.