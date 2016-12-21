VCU men’s hoops continues crucial stretch before George Mason

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coming off the VCU Rams’ best performance of the season, head coach Will Wade is still pushing his team to get better.

VCU bested Middle Tennessee State last Saturday night, 80-77, to move to 8-3 on the season and earn a Top 50 RPI win.

Wade believes the period between the end of finals and the final days of December is when “crazy stuff happens.”

Two games remain before the Rams open their Atlantic 10 schedule on December 30th at George Mason, the first taking place this Thursday night against Louisiana-Monroe at the Siegel Center.