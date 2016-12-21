18-year-old dead, 4 others hospitalized following two-car wreck in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and four others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at roughly 4:10 p.m. on Route 460 Business, just south of Route 460.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Infiniti was traveling south on Route 460 Business when it crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the infinity, who has been identified as 18-year-old Joshua D. Baughan of Nottoway County, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. A male passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A third female passenger was transported to Farmville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Donald K. Gilbert of North Chesterfield County, was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. There was also one male passenger who was taken to Farmville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

