Chesterfield County stabbing suspect arrested in Florida

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WRIC) — According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Tevin James McGougan, after a 9-1-1 hang up call. McGougan was taken into custody without incident.

McGougan was wanted by the Chesterfield County Police on a felony warrant for first-degree murder.

He was transported to a local hospital for a pre-existing medical issue and will eventually be returned to Virginia to stand trial.

On Friday, Nov. 11, police responded to the 6500 block of Statute Street for a report that a woman had been found unresponsive. Police located Nishae A. Samms, 23, who had sustained a stab wound. Samms was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identified McGougan, 23, of the 600 block of Cowardin Ave. in Richmond, as the suspect in the homicide. Detectives obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for McGougan.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.