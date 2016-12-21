Sheriff’s office: Inmate dies in Richmond jail bathroom

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Officials say an inmate has died at Richmond City Jail.

Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr.’s office says Trevino Mitchell was found unresponsive Tuesday in the bathroom of the Richmond City Justice Center’s infirmary.

The sheriff’s office says Mitchell was seen walking to a private bathroom section of the infirmary with no signs of physical distress. Officials say Mitchell apparently suffered from a medical situation while in the bathroom. The office says a deputy found Mitchell still seated on the toilet.

Woody’s office says medical officials began live-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what medical situation occurred. The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide Mitchell’s age.

Mitchell was sent to jail on Dec. 13 without bond on drug charges.

