Sheriff Woody delivers gifts to Children’s Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheriff C.T. Woody, Jr. and members of his agency delivered presents to children at the Children’s Hospital Brook Road campus of Richmond today. The gifts were donated by sworn and civilian employees of the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Woody and employees of his agency were invited to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond to deliver gifts to children that were in recreation during that time.

“Many of these children are experiencing illnesses that keep them from being able to simply be children,” said Sheriff Woody. “Many of them are in need of organ donations and several have been diagnosed with cancer or other serious ailments.

“The treatments they have to endure every day are long, and often times painful. It’s difficult for them to be able to do the things other kids do every day like play sports or just run around outside. This is my and my agency’s way of saying ‘You aren’t forgotten, you are cared for and loved, and we want you to have a great Holiday Season and get better soon so you can have the life you deserve.’”

Items were collected over a month-long period beginning the week after Thanksgiving. Richmond Sheriff’s Office employees’ from all divisions donated toys, games, movies, books, gift cards and crafts supplies, as well as other needed items, including hair care products’, gloves, hats, and socks.

Check out more holiday coverage here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.