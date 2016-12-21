Share the holiday spirit in Petersburg on Christmas Eve

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Families in need will be treated to Christmas Dinner and all the trimmings at the 7th annual event to Share the Christmas Spirit sponsored by Kim Winston, Shiloh Baptist Church Usher Ministry, and Friends on Christmas Eve.

The event will be held at the Tabernacle Church Community Life Center from noon until midnight. The address is 444 Halifax Street, Petersburg. Va. 23803.

Christmas dinner, toys, blankets, and toiletries will be distributed to all attendees. Santa will make an appearance, in addition to other entertainment.

Check out more holiday coverage here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.