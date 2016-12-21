Search for suspect underway after man shot multiple times in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near the intersection of E. 30th and Hull streets Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the scene at around 9 p.m. and transported the victim to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time as they continue to investigate.
