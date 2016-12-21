Safety inspectors looking into 1 million Fiat-Chrysler vehicles

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. safety inspectors are investigating one million Fiat-Chrysler vehicles because they reportedly roll away, even when in park. This includes the company’s top-selling truck.

This investigation comes after the federal government received 43 complaints about vehicles. There were 25 reported crashes in connection to this issue, as well as nine injuries.

The death of actor Anton Yelchin highlighted the earlier recall for shifter problems in Fiat-Chrysler Jeeps. His Jeep reportedly rolled backward at his home and crush him against a fence.

