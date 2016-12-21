RPD warning shoppers to protect against thieves

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The clock is ticking to get your holiday shopping done as Christmas is nearing. Now, the Richmond Police Department is putting you on notice.

Parts of the city’s Fan District found green slips on their vehicles that look like violations. But don’t worry; you don’t have to pay a fine, but they are part of the department’s effort to raise awareness and prevent thefts from vehicles.

“It’s sad, everyone is trying to enjoy themselves at Christmas time and people around here are trying to break into your car,” local shopper Cynthia Gunn told 8News.

A sad reality that unfortunately happens all too often all across Richmond — especially around the holidays.

“I’m a nanny, I take care of kids and stuff and I also take care of my grandkids,” Gunn said. “I work for my money. I want to get what I get, put it in my car and take it home.”

But too many people have those Christmas gifts stolen right out of cars that may be left unlocked while you run into another store or while your car is parked overnight.

RPD says the cards, along with their other initiatives, have helped. They say theft from motor vehicles in the fan district are down nine percent this year.

The cards are meant to grab your attention and include other helpful tips like advising you to park in well-lit and well-traveled areas, lock your doors, and not to leave valuables in your car.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.