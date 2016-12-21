RPD seeks information on Southside car theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are seeking additional information about a car theft that occurred earlier this month at a gas station on the city’s southside.

The victim reported that at 10:35 p.m. on December 11, he parked at the Fas Mart, located at 2107 Semmes Avenue, and left his car running while he went inside. While he was in the store, an unknown male got into the driver’s side of the car and drove away.

Detectives have strong leads in the case but are asking the public to call police if they have any information on this incident.

“Since December 6, there have been 14 vehicles stolen in the third precinct,” said Third Precinct Detective Matthew Sacksteder. “While we don’t believe they are all related, a key was left inside the vehicle or the vehicle was left running in each case.”

Detectives remind citizens that taking a few small precautions can help secure a vehicle and prevent crimes of opportunity such as motor vehicle theft or theft from motor vehicles.

Lock car doors. Regardless of where it’s parked, lock up and keep valuables out of sight.

Never leave keys inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy target.

Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Matthew Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The Richmond Police Department asks that if citizens see a suspicious person or activity that they report it by calling 911.

