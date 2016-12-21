Police seek suspect in ‘Guy Fawkes’ mask who sexually assaulted woman during home invasion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say forced his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the victim reported that at around 3 a.m. on December 15, an unknown male entered her home on Catherine Street and entered her bedroom where he then robbed and sexually assaulted her. The victim’s wallet, including her bank card, was stolen.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center to be examined.

At the time the victim’s credit card was used, police say the suspect wore a dark-colored shirt with a graphic lettering, dark pants or jeans, a dark-colored hooded jacket with double stripes along the chest and sleeves and a Guy Fawkes mask.

After learning of the incident, neighbors told 8News they plan to pay closer attention to their surroundings, but they also hope they can come together to keep an eye out for each other.

“Safety cannot be stressed enough,” Jerome Legions said. “You really have to take into consideration and be concerned about your safety and not only your safety but the safety of your neighbors as well.”

Jerome Legions is the president of the Carver Neighborhood Association, and after hearing what happened last week, he said his main concern is that the suspect is still on the loose.

“The other concern is the fact that they thought that Carver is an easy neighborhood to perpetrate some sort of crime in as well,” Legions said.

Legions said he is currently working to set up a neighborhood safety committee.

“Neighbors have a tendency to look out for each other,” Legions said.

The Carver neighborhood is a mix between Richmond residents and college students, but he wants to encourage the college students to get to know their older neighbors.

“Say hi to them; find out their names,” Legions said. “If you will, that’ll make for a safer living experience in this neighborhood or any neighborhood for that matter.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the individual pictured is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Patrick Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

