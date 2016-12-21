Local woman ‘pays it forward’ with NICU donation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Nurses and families in the NICU at Johnston-Willis Hospital got a surprise Wednesday night from a local woman who wanted to pay it forward.

Nicole Berry donated 25 gift bags in honor of the 25 days her son Logan spent in the NICU there.

She said for families, having a child in the unit is especially difficult during the holidays.

Berry wanted them to know they’re not alone and to say ‘thank you’ to the nurses.

“I really do think that our journey, even though it was short in the NICU, was because we needed to be able to pay it back and give back to these nurses who give so unselfishly to these families and these babies day in and day out,” Berry said.

Berry said she also wants the families to know there are resources and support groups for families of NICU babies.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.