Hill lifts Virginia Tech past Charleston Southern

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Ahmed Hill scored 20 points to lift Virginia Tech to an 87-59 victory over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.

Hill, who has scored at least 20 in three straight games, hit 5 of 12 from the floor and all eight of his free-throw attempts for Virginia Tech (10-1), which won its sixth straight game and its 12th straight home game since last season.

The two teams traded the lead for much of the first half, but the Hokies closed the half with a 15-2 run to take a 39-27 lead, and they never trailed again. Five different players scored in the run.

Chris Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech, and Zach LeDay scored 14.

Christian Keeling led Charleston Southern (4-7) with 24 points. The Buccaneers shot a season-worst 33.3 percent (22 of 66).