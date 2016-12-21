Half of Americans workers aren’t using all their vacation days

(KRON)—More than half of Americans aren’t using all of their vacation days, according to a new report from Bankrate.com.

The site found close to 60 percent of workers aged 18 to 25 report they won’t use all of their allotted vacation days this year, while 25 percent won’t use any of their time off.

Workers are leaving a median of seven vacation days on the table.

Meanwhile, only six percent of Gen-Xers and seven percent of baby boomers report they won’t use any vacation days.

