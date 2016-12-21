Allen Iverson gives back to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For the second day in a row, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson donated toys and gifts to local families.

On Tuesday, Iverson visited the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads. Along with gifts, he provided a meal to dozens who came out.

Iverson told 10 On Your Side he spent time at the club as a child.

“For me to be able to do something for them made me feel like somebody,” Iverson said. “I just wanted to give back.”

Iverson spent Monday evening in Portsmouth with residents of Swanson Homes, who suffered several issues after Hurricane Matthew.

Iverson, along with the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, was at Grove Baptist Church Monday to donate toys and gifts to residents of Swanson Homes.

The housing complex has been the site of numerous issues for residents in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Residents were without heat and hot water for weeks, and mold was left behind in some units. A total of 32 residents had their units condemned.

