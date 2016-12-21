Abandoned pitbull found in dumpster gives birth to litter of puppies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An abandoned dog that was found in a dumpster in Richmond earlier this week has given birth to seven healthy puppies, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control, which rescued the ‘very pregnant’ pit bull on Sunday.

RACC says the doors to the receptacle were shut when one of their officers responded to a call for a dog in a dumpster near an apartment complex on Afton Avenue. In a Facebook post, RACC said they had never encountered a situation like this before and were ‘grateful’ she was found before the dumpster was emptied.

Less than two days later, this story took a positive turn: On Tuesday, ‘Miss Momma Mary’ gave birth to a healthy litter of seven puppies.

RACC staff said ‘Miss Momma Mary’ is doing “great,” and that she and her pups have already found a foster home — just in time for Christmas.

RACC is still looking for whoever is responsible for abandoning her. Anyone who recognizes her or knows anything about this case is asked to call the RACC at (804) 646-5573.

