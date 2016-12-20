‘We need closure’: Family begging for answers months after brother’s murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The sisters of Alfred Jones, Jr. have just one wish this Christmas. They want to know who killed their brother and why.

“We’re not blaming anyone,” Shelly Jones told 8News. We don’t have any hatred towards anybody. We just want an answer.”

On October 2nd, someone shot and killed the father of six on North Foxhill Road. It was almost 1:30 in the morning and Jones was waiting in his car outside of his friend Cleon Greene’s home when it happened.

Henrico Detective Jeff Ensor says they have limited information about the shooting.

“Unknown suspects approached the victim in his car. Something happened,” Ensor said. “Multiple shots were fired. Cleon found his friend deceased by the car.”

Investigators collected evidence and canvassed the neighborhood. They passed out more than 600 fliers that ask for the public’s help, but police say they still need more clues to help finish this tragic story.

“Pick up the phone and make a call. We don’t have to know who you are,” added Smith’s other sister, Melissa Smith.

“Just know you would help bring justice to a loved family member that is grieving.”

Jones added, “he was a needed factor in our family and we need that closure.”

If you have any information that could help bring this family closure, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

