Roads reopen after water main breaks in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of W. Leigh and N. Lombardy streets in Richmond have reopened after being shut down because of a water main break.

W. Leigh was shut down from Bowe Street to Elizabeth Street. N. Lombardy was shut down from the entrance to the Kroger grocery store to W. Moore Street.

Water main break at N. Lombardy and W. Leigh streets View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

