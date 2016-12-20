‘Tree of Warmth’ benefits Dinwiddie children

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A special tree has been blooming inside Southside Elementary School throughout the holiday season.

“The Tree of Warmth is special to everyone,” says second grade student Joel East. “We get to give people hats, scarves, a whole bunch of stuff to keep them warm.”

The Tree of Warmth is the brainchild of Chrissy Winfield, who works in the school’s office.

“It is overwhelming, and the fact that people don’t realize just donating a pair of gloves or a hat or a scarf could mean so much,” explains Winfield. “If everyone donated one pair of gloves or one hat or one scarf, then you have hundreds of them.”

Southside students and staff have given that many since the first annual Tree of Warmth in 2014.

Everything collected at the school goes to the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation for distribution to families living in the county. Many families served have children attending Southside or other Dinwiddie schools.

“I like it because we get to donate stuff to people in need that need it probably more than we do,” says fifth grade student Dallas Farlow.

Adds second grader student Ashley Mendoza, “We can give things to people that don’t have it, and they don’t have to suffer.”

It is a lesson that carries on for students well beyond the holidays.

“For all the people that don’t have clothing and need it, I think it’s nice to give to them and I think God would want us to do that too,” says fifth grade student Timothy Dundalow.

Southside Elementary School helped in another way too. Teachers had a chance to donate $2 to wear jeans at school the week of Thanksgiving. They raised about $250 to donate to the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.