HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) was in Hampton Roads Tuesday as a part of Virginia’s battle to fight the opioid epidemic hitting the state.

Kaine stopped at an opioid and methadone treatment facility in Hampton Tuesday morning.

A message from a former user: there is life after addiction. — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) December 20, 2016

The senator created the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act this summer to help stop opioid abuse.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.