Suspect sought after robbing Henrico food store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently searching for a robbery suspect.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. Monday, Henrico Police responded to a retail food store located in the 0 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a commercial robbery.

A black male entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded currency. After receiving an undisclosed amount of currency, the suspect fled the business on foot. He was last seen running through the parking lot of the convenience store across the street.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25–30 years of age, approximately 5’5” tall and 150 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black stocking hat.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

