Richmond house fire leaves 8 displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people have been displaced following a house fire in Richmond Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Logandale Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. We’re told everyone who was inside the home made it out safely before crews arrived. There were no reported injuries.

Five days before Christmas & now 8 people are out of a home after a house fire in Richmond on Logandale Ave. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/0AgSjS8KX9 — Tracey Smith (@TraceySmithTV) December 21, 2016

The fire was marked under control before 11 p.m., although crews are still working to determine a cause.

The home sustained significant damage and a building inspector has been called to determine whether or not it will be condemned.

The Red Cross has also been contacted to assist the displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

