Richmond house fire leaves 8 displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people have been displaced following a house fire in Richmond Tuesday night.
Crews were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Logandale Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. We’re told everyone who was inside the home made it out safely before crews arrived. There were no reported injuries.
The fire was marked under control before 11 p.m., although crews are still working to determine a cause.
The home sustained significant damage and a building inspector has been called to determine whether or not it will be condemned.
The Red Cross has also been contacted to assist the displaced residents.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
