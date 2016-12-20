Police: Woman dragged from plane refused to check bag or swipe boarding pass

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) – A police report says the woman dragged off a flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport refused to check her bag, swipe her boarding pass and leave the plane when requested to do so.

New details of the Dec. 12 incident appear in the report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The 40-year-old Michigan woman was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight preparing to depart for San Diego at the suburban Romulus airport.

A video posted online shows officers dragging the woman down the aisle as passengers watched. The report says she “passively resisted by falling to the floor.”

The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to obey police and leave the aircraft.

She’s set to be arraigned Jan. 18 at Romulus district court.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.