Nearly 30,000 strollers recalled because they can injure both walker and child

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Aria Child is recalling strollers because they can cut the hand of the person walking the stroller and pose a fall hazard to the child inside.

A gap in the folding hinge can pinch a walker’s hand. There have been five reports of users being pinched by the stroller, and four people needed stitches for their cuts.

Additionally, the stroller can unexpectedly fold, which poses a fall hazard to both the child and caregiver. There have been 71 reports of the strollers folding suddenly, and 12 people had minor bumps and bruises as a result.

About 29,400 of the strollers are being recalled. Find the list of each model here.

