Colonial Heights Police make arrest in convenience store armed robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights have arrested a man for robbing a local convenience store last month.

Robert L. Mutch, Jr., 28, has been charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal identity in connection to the crime that occurred on November 27 at the Refresh convenience store located at 3420 Boulevard.

Mutch, Jr. is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

