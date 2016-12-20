Cline, Sherod lead Richmond to 75-55 win over James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – T.J. Cline scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, Nick Sherod scored a career-high 14 points, and Richmond pulled away early to beat James Madison 75-55 on Tuesday night for the Dukes’ third straight loss.

Julius Johnson and De’Monte Buckingham scored 12 apiece, ShawnDre’ Jones added 11 and the Spiders held the Dukes to 3 of 20 from long distance and made 9 of 22 3-pointers.

Sherod’s 3-pointer put the Spiders up 13-10 and they pulled away on a 7-0 run in which Johnson made a 3. Cline scored 13 points in the half and Richmond led 36-23 at halftime.

JMU scored four quick points, but Jones hit a 3 and Richmond (6-5) led 39-27 early in the second half. The Spiders then led by 20 after Buckingham’s free throw with 2:17 left and coasted from there.

Todd Vodanovich scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Joey McLean added 12 for the Dukes (1-10).