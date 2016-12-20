2 local hospitals could face fines for high infection rates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two local hospitals could face heavy fines for causing too many infections. This comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced hospitals that have failed to reach targets for hospital-acquired infections.

Both VCU Medical Center and Stafford Hospital were on the list. As a result, VCU Medical Center will receive a one percent payment reduction by CMS.

750 other hospitals in the country and 19 others in the state, including UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, were named on the list.

VCU Medical Center released the following statement to 8News:

VCU Medical Center is one of 19 hospitals in Virginia to receive a 1 percent payment reduction by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as part of the Hospital Acquired Condition Reduction Program. In Federal Fiscal Year 2016, 62 percent of the nation’s academic medical centers will face penalties for higher hospital-acquired condition (HAC) scores. The data used to determine the total HAC score is not risk-adjusted for hospitals such as VCU Medical Center, which is the commonwealth’s largest safety-net provider. As an academic medical center, and the region’s only Level I trauma center, VCU Medical Center provides a significantly higher level of care to a disproportionate share of patients who are among the sickest and most complex to treat. VCU Health has an evidence-based infection prevention program that tracks process and outcome measures. We are relentlessly pursuing high reliability in all aspects of the infection prevention program. As such, we are expecting to have fewer infections in 2016 when compared to 2015, consistent with our trend of decreasing hospital-acquired infections over the past 14 years. VCU Health is committed to transparency, accountability and quality improvement. Like many health care organizations, we use hundreds of comprehensive metrics to measure the safety and quality of care provided. We strive to continually improve our services for our community and encourage everyone to consult with multiple sources when making a decision about a hospital or any health care provider.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.