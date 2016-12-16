Virginians can voice their opinions on McAuliffe’s proposed amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – Virginians will have the chance to voice their opinions on Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s two-year state budget proposal Wednesday.

Starting at noon at the General Assembly building, there will be hearings open to the public — allowing people to weigh-in on the amendments.

McAuliffe wants to force certain internet retailers to collect sales taxes to help close a more than $1 billion state budget shortfall.

McAuliffe’s proposals to plug the budget gap outlined Friday include requiring out-of-state retailers with facilities in the state to collect taxes for online purchases from Virginia residents.

McAuliffe also wants to slow the rollback of a budget-balancing gimmick that requires some merchants to pay early estimated sales taxes.

He’s also proposing to waive penalties and some interest for individuals and businesses that owe back taxes, which he says will generate nearly $60 million.

Virginia’s public colleges and universities would also see a 5 percent cut in state funding in fiscal year 2018. That’s lower than the 7.5 percent cut McAuliffe had warned they might get.

People from across the state are coming together an hour before the public hearing to demand alternatives to youth incarceration and ask for more support to end the cycle.

The rally will be held in the General Assembly building at 11 a.m. For more information on the rally, visit their Facebook page event HERE.

