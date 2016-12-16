Henrico man pleads guilty to murdering convenience store owner

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man pleaded guilty to murdering a local convenience store owner in Nov. of 2016.

Jonathan David Edwards pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of Rajulbhai Patel, who owned the Tobacco Town convenience store in the 1100 block of Wilkinson Road.

On Friday, November 11, 2016, officers were called to the store for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Patel dead in front of the building.

During their investigation, police released surveillance video of the armed suspect rushing into the store and also offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

