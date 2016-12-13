Rocco update: new statement from U of R but no resolution

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Around 9:00 PM Monday night the University of Richmond released its second statement in as many days regarding head football coach Danny Rocco. Rocco is the subject of interest from multiple schools, and according to the statements from Richmond Director of Athletics, U of R is working hard to keep him.

According to Gill’s statement: “Our discussions with Coach Rocco are ongoing, and we continue to confirm with him Richmond’s commitment to maintaining our winning football tradition. Our football program is very strong, and [University of Richmond President] Dr. [Ronald] Crutcher and I are committed to maintaining the success and winning tradition of Spider Football”

A source told 8Sports Monday that Rocco “will be the coach at Delaware,” but that statement could not be confirmed. The News Journal of Delaware reported that Rocco is one of multiple candidates for Temple’s coaching vacancy, but 8Sports could not independently confirm that report either.

Given Gill’s statement, it seems Richmond has not given up. Rocco has not made a public statement since the Spiders’ season ended with a 38-0 loss at Eastern Washington in the FCS Quarterfinals.