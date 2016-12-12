Great Value, other mac & cheese brands recalled for possible salmonella

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WFLA) – Packaged foods maker TreeHouse has announced it is recalling mac and cheese products – including Wal-Mart’s Great Value brand, saying they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall is for three different macaroni and cheese dinners and cups that were distributed to retailers nationwide.

“This follows notification from our supplier that the milk powder used in the seasoning has the potential for Salmonella contamination,” according to the company’s recall notice.

The three recalled products are:

Big Win Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Cheese Club Express Mac Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Great Value Macaroni & Cheese Original Cups,

The company said no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may call 1.800.756.5781, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s how you can identify the recalled products:

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.