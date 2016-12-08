2016 Holiday Gift Guide: For Dad

(MEDIA GENERAL) – Looking for the perfect gift for dad? From technology to hygiene, we break down some of the season’s most desired dad gifts.

Stop fighting over the TV volume once and for all! Dad can now stay up watching the late night sports game without disturbing others in the house. These headphones provide crisp, clear sound up to 75 feet away and even through walls! Available at Brookstone here.

A collection of 1-ounce travel bottles from MALIN+GOETZ is an ideal gift for dad. The set includes a facial cleanser and moisturizer, body wash and moisturizer and shampoo and conditioner. Purchase here for $30.

Traveling? On your feet for long periods of time? These compression socks help reduce muscle fatigue and come in 11 different colors. Snag them on Amazon for around $25.

Help dad make his home impenetrable to annoying rodents and roaches, bugs and bats, ants and fleas, among many other pests with this plug-in repeller. Learn more.

Charge your devices faster with the Anker 5-Port USB Charger Power. The five ports pump out 40 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging. The device retails for around $50. Purchase on Amazon.

This Christmas, give dad the gift of entertainment. For just $35, Chromecast allows you to stream what you love from your favorite device to your HDTV. Purchase here.

Give the gift of restful sleep! Adjustable to your desired level of firmness, these hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant pillows retail for around $52 on Amazon.

The Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker packs bold sound into a small, water-resistant speaker. Enjoy up to eight hours of play time between battery charges. Available in four colors retailing for $129. Purchase on Amazon.