Ohio man tries to set ex-girlfriend on fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man tried to set his ex-girlfriend on fire in Dayton, Ohio.

Officers were called to a home located in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

According to reports, the woman told dispatch her ex-boyfriend poured lighter fluid on a blanket she was sleeping under and tried to light it.

The report also stated the blanket had a one foot in size diameter burn hole in it.

The 44-year-old victim had a small blister on the palm of her hand from being burnt but she refused medical treatment.

Police arrested 32-year-old Andre Painter near Grandview Hospital.

He is being charged with felonious assault and arson.

