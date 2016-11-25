Taylor Swift’s beach-side Mannequin Challenge, Khloe Kardashian’s throwback home video + more must-see celebrity Thanksgiving posts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (MEDIA GENERAL) — The holidays are a fun time for all and they present the perfect time for all to dress up, relax with loved ones and create the perfect social-media worthy moments.

If you were too busy stuffing yourself and napping to scroll through your Instagram feeds, here are some of the gems you may have missed.

Taylor Swift + Co. take on the Mannequin Challenge

We all know by now that Taylor Swift has the coolest squad, and just in case we forget, she never forgets to bring along a professional photographer to capture their best moments.

This year, the Swift family hosted a gaggle of models during their beach-side Thanksgiving bash. At twilight, they threw their hats into the ‘Mannequin Challenge’ ring.

Here’s their rendition, as well as a host of other ‘candid’ moments from their cooler-than-your-family evening:

❤️ A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Kardashians post Thanksgiving throwbacks

With all their glamour shots and fashionable clothes, it’s easy to forget that the Kardashians are family-first. So enjoy this glimpse of vintage Kardashian magic, brought to you by Khloe and Kendall!

I love this video my daddy made during a trip to Vail over Thanksgiving when we were kids! https://t.co/bgDGEY7yhF — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2016

Most fashionable Thanksgiving goes to…Reece Witherspoon, duh.

Reece sure did kick up her Southern charm with a side of perfection this year, no? Never fear, Draper James is here!

Shakira shops with…a turkey on a leash?

Thanks to Shakira we now know that you can, in fact, domesticate a turkey. But did she really bring her new pet to pick out their holiday meal? Seems a little sadistic–here’s to hopping she also went vegan this year!

Models: Must love desserts

We all know Karlie Kloss loves to bake–she’s been spotted in both Taylor Swift’s kitchen and in Vogue.

This year, she shared a Tasty-style recipe for vegan pumpkin bread.

Bella Hadid also shared her love for Thanksgiving treats, but neglected to give us the recipes. Bella?

Dinner with a side of sarcasm

It’s been a tense year for politics, and don’t worry, you’re not the only one that’s been dreading that turkey-time conversation. Not to mention, our celebrity Thanksgiving round-up wouldn’t be complete without a few good quips.

Here’s some winners:

President Obama will pardon his last turkey tomorrow. But stay tuned for Thanksgiving 2017 when President Trump pardons a journalist. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 23, 2016

smoking my turkey for the first time this year. frying sucks, roasting sucks, turkey sucks. this better not suck. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 22, 2016

There is a good chance that Trump will appoint his Thanksgiving turkey as Secretary of the Tremendous Yum Zone. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 23, 2016

Bout to show yall how to make that blazed turkey 🦃 🔥💨 #MarthaAndSnoop — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 22, 2016

Yes, he really does mean Martha Stewart. And yes, this is officially the best thing that’s happened in 2016.

Brace yourselves, politics with your family at Thanksgiving is coming. pic.twitter.com/yLbaEot9u2 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 20, 2016

Be thankful for love, even when it includes disagreement. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. (Credit: legal.fangirl of insta) pic.twitter.com/iNobJWrsBt — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 24, 2016

How's your Thanksgiving going?

Any good arguments yet? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 24, 2016

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for every one of you. Even the ones who have eggs as their profile pics & are probably undercover robots — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 24, 2016

Is it me or does the white meat seem particularly angry this Thanksgiving? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 24, 2016

When you are high strung it's nice when the only assignment is to think about niceness you have in life! Happy thanksgiving everyone! ❤️🦃❤️🦃 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 24, 2016

i got this signed picture of Barack when i went to washington dc in high school and my mom framed it and hung it in my bedroom with a cross pic.twitter.com/6l4kR7hGh6 — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 25, 2016