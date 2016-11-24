Flames rip through Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are investigating after a popular Carytown ice cream shop catches fire late Wednesday night.

The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. at Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream. Firefighters say flames erupted in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

