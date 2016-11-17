Virginia Tech students stage campus walkout

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – A group of Virginia Tech students made a call to action following the presidential election.

The group met at the front steps of Burruss Hall on Wednesday afternoon, demanding the university recognize and provide protection for minority students.

Many students who participated in the walkout held signs.

Organizers said they want equal treatment, regardless of their backgrounds and beliefs.

“We are all so different, that means we have different identities and needs. And we support each other because of those different identities and needs,” explained organizer Max Wright. “And the only way to address all the oppression that affects us because of those different identities is to come together as a unit and really show support for one another. And that’s why we did this today.”

Participants say they hope to get more people on campus involved in promoting inclusiveness.